Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $35,000. WT Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 44.8% during the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 787,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 243,622 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $32.68. The stock had a trading volume of 88,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,484,763. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. Pinduoduo Inc has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.55% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 169.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PDD. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. 86 Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

