Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PTC by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65,279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 24.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 290.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PTC by 18.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PTC by 69.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,166. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.21. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. Griffin Securities lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.13.

In other PTC news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $219,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,912.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,532 over the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

