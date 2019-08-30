Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 740 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 31.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,167,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,459,327,000 after buying an additional 1,074,400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,589.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,564,000 after buying an additional 788,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 361.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,161,000 after buying an additional 607,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $877,186,000 after buying an additional 555,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

NYSE TMO traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $287.26. 440,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,007. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

