MicroMoney Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $68,655.00 and approximately $10,184.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.91, $20.34, $50.56 and $50.35. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MicroMoney alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $470.61 or 0.04885890 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

MicroMoney can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.53, $32.35, $13.91, $20.34, $10.41, $11.92, $19.00, $70.71, $50.35, $7.50, $50.56 and $24.70. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.