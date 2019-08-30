Metronome (MET) 1-Day Volume Tops $97,315.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $97,315.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metronome has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00006010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $24.43 and $33.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.28 or 0.01347059 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00092370 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021086 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,241,241 coins and its circulating supply is 9,479,117 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $24.68, $51.55, $13.77, $50.98, $7.50, $32.15, $24.43 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

