Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.25-3.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEI. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $32.07. 1,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,859. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.