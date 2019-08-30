Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $3.25-3.55 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on MEI. ValuEngine upgraded Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.25.
Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $32.07. 1,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,859. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.47.
About Methode Electronics
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.