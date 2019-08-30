Metaverse ETP Trading Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00008121 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, Bit-Z, RightBTC and TOPBTC. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $57.09 million and $2.79 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.01770968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00065375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012151 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 76,450,012 coins and its circulating supply is 73,176,157 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Coinsuper, RightBTC, Bitfinex, CoinBene, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.