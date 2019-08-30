Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 546.34% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%.

Mesoblast stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MESO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

