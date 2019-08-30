Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.47

Mesoblast limited (ASX:MSB)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and traded as low as $1.42. Mesoblast shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 162,570 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.41 million and a PE ratio of -7.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.41.

Mesoblast Company Profile (ASX:MSB)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

