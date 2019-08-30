MESG (MESG) Price Tops $0.0291 on Exchanges

MESG (CURRENCY:MESG) traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. MESG has a market capitalization of $651,451.00 and approximately $155,454.00 worth of MESG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MESG has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MESG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00233488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.01349856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00019417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091866 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00021157 BTC.

About MESG

MESG’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,354,645 tokens. The Reddit community for MESG is /r/mesg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MESG’s official Twitter account is @mesgfoundation . The official message board for MESG is medium.com/mesg . MESG’s official website is mesg.com

Buying and Selling MESG

MESG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MESG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MESG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MESG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

