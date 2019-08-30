Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTOR. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Meritor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.42 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on shares of Meritor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.18.

MTOR stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Meritor has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its stake in Meritor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 222,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Meritor by 11,709.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 413,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 409,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

