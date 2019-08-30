Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.99.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $114.36. 304,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $320.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,054,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,783,026 shares of company stock valued at $187,848,418 in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.