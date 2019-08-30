Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $334,000 Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lourd Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 168.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.47. 1,395,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,689. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.77 and a 200 day moving average of $199.44. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $156.56 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.02% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

