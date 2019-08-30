Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,840 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 29,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,501 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,256.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,040 shares of company stock valued at $37,121,747 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.03. 1,265,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

