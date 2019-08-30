Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,134 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 710,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 82,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,580,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,838,000 after acquiring an additional 132,284 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 34,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,431,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,873,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $246.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

