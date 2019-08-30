Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $169.73. 404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $149.55 and a 12 month high of $181.92.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

