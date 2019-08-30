Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 250.0% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 268.2% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,743,394. The stock has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

