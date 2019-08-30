Merge Healthcare (NASDAQ:MRGE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Merge Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:MRGE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.07. Merge Healthcare shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 238,439 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Merge Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRGE)

Merge Healthcare Incorporated develops software solutions that facilitate the sharing of images. The Company operates through two segments: Merge Healthcare and Merge DNA. The Company’s Merge Healthcare segment markets, sells and implements interoperability, imaging and clinical solutions to healthcare providers.

