MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Shares Up 0.7%

MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.38, 5,018 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 19,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

