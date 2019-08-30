Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,910 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $140,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 109,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,572,000 after buying an additional 135,800 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Citigroup increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

MRK traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.35. 250,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47. The firm has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

