Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $205,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,154,000 after purchasing an additional 951,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,688,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,431,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,209,000 after buying an additional 653,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.26. 3,056,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,743,394. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.