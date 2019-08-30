Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Trading 0.3% Higher

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 465.22 ($6.08) and last traded at GBX 463.50 ($6.06), 83,909 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 138,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462 ($6.04).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 477.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.98 million and a PE ratio of -15.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.92%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

