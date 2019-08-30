Menta Capital LLC Takes Position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Malibu Boats by 84.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 48.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 19.8% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 230,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,213. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $532.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $194.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.