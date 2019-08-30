Menta Capital LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwestern Energy news, insider William J. Way acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 771,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,301.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julian Mark Bott acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 126,250 shares of company stock worth $240,638 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price target on Southwestern Energy to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

NYSE:SWN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.64. 3,658,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,858,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a market cap of $887.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $6.23.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

