Menta Capital LLC Sells 898 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Menta Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innospec by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,256. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.07 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.99.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, VP Brian Watt sold 3,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $252,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,054.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $167,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,999.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $444,696 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

