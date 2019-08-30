Menta Capital LLC Sells 241 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Menta Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Five9 by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Five9 by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 421.00, a P/E/G ratio of 193.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.91. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.42 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Summit Insights raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $267,380.01. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 169,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,347.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $144,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,341 shares of company stock worth $20,173,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

