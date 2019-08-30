Menta Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after acquiring an additional 61,922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 126.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,142.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $135,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,873.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 13,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $935,357.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,923 shares of company stock worth $7,886,355 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.93. 204,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,196. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 173.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Svb Leerink started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

