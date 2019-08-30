Menta Capital LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT)

Menta Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,548,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 477,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 6,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,898. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $975.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.69. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 93,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,334,804.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 769,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,006.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,393,077 shares of company stock valued at $36,230,094. Company insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ODT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

