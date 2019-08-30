Menta Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Menta Capital LLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Menta Capital LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,456,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $282,258,000 after acquiring an additional 269,031 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,613,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 165,852 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $26,877,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,584 shares of company stock valued at $120,467,861 over the last quarter. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.93.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.19. 78,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,263. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.49. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $108.25 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.