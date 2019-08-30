Menta Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,645 First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,645 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James downgraded First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.53. 3,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $79.42 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $819.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.80%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

