Menta Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 19,978 Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 29,418 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $393,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 5,641 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $75,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SOI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

SOI stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,496. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $610.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

