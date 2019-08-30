Mendel Money Management Purchases Shares of 10,392 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after buying an additional 4,765,946 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 7,659.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,049,000 after buying an additional 997,472 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in AbbVie by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,565,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after buying an additional 979,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 947,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,362,000 after buying an additional 918,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.96. The company had a trading volume of 170,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,617. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69. The stock has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $97.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart acquired 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,189.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.05.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.