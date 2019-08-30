Mendel Money Management Purchases New Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,000. Ventas accounts for approximately 3.7% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,007.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VTR. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.50 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.59.

VTR traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $73.69. The stock had a trading volume of 30,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,502. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,620,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,866 shares of company stock valued at $12,048,458. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

