Mendel Money Management Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. LKQ accounts for 2.1% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in LKQ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 22,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. 41,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.32. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

