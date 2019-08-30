Mendel Money Management Buys Shares of 39,849 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,000. Danaher makes up about 5.4% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,930,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 274.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,858,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,466,000 after buying an additional 2,095,396 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,030,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 48.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,115,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,281,000 after purchasing an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,743,000 after purchasing an additional 583,194 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

In other news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 68,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $9,713,236.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,474 shares in the company, valued at $26,630,681.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $142.03. 35,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.