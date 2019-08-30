Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Hits $198,459.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $198,459.00 and $904.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00842302 BTC.
- Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003527 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.
- I/O Coin (IOC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001399 BTC.
- EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.
- HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Xriba (XRA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- Happycoin (HPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000351 BTC.
Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
