Memetic / PepeCoin Market Cap Hits $198,459.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $198,459.00 and $904.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00842302 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003527 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001399 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

