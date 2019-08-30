Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR) shares traded down 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 327,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 183,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50.

Melkior Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and volcanic mafic sulfide. Its flagship property is the Carscallen gold project with 295 claims covering 47.12 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

