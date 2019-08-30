Mcclain Value Management LLC Trims Stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Mcclain Value Management LLC cut its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,664 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Technologies comprises 5.9% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mcclain Value Management LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,329,000 after buying an additional 591,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after buying an additional 96,014 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

NYSE ATI traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 36,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,771. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.72.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $44,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $51,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,745.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $222,680 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.