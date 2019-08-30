Mcclain Value Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Mcclain Value Management LLC increased its holdings in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,364 shares during the period. Entercom Communications accounts for 4.2% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mcclain Value Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Entercom Communications worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETM. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETM shares. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Entercom Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

In other Entercom Communications news, insider Richard J. Schmaeling acquired 55,676 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $200,990.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 300,000 shares of Entercom Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,436.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,226,202 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,469. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

ETM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 29,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.57 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

