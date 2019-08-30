Matrexcoin (MAC) Market Cap Achieves $1.70 Million

Matrexcoin (CURRENCY:MAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last week, Matrexcoin has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Matrexcoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $454.00 worth of Matrexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrexcoin token can now be bought for $0.0986 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,617.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.01762895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.67 or 0.02931561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00676749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00706932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00066603 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00468542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009550 BTC.

About Matrexcoin

Matrexcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Time Travel hashing algorithm. It launched on January 7th, 2014. Matrexcoin’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,209,730 tokens. The official website for Matrexcoin is matrexcoin.com . The Reddit community for Matrexcoin is /r/matrexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrexcoin’s official Twitter account is @machinecoin

Buying and Selling Matrexcoin

Matrexcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrexcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

