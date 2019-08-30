Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,850 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 4.0% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $101,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 146.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,030,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,479,075,506.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $280.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,755,117. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $283.33. The stock has a market cap of $280.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

