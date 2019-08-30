MassGrid (MGD) Reaches One Day Volume of $645.00

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, MassGrid has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. MassGrid has a market cap of $1.75 million and $645.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,587.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.01 or 0.01763972 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.30 or 0.02935973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00673116 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00705894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00067157 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00467510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009529 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 135,714,066 coins and its circulating supply is 74,397,006 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, CoinEx and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

