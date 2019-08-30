Masari 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,192.00 (MSR)

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Masari has a market cap of $506,590.00 and $1,192.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007316 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 11,620,433 coins. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Masari

Masari can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

