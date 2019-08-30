Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $299.90

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.90 and traded as high as $294.00. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust shares last traded at $291.25, with a volume of 31,509 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $242.91 million and a PE ratio of 78.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 299.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.70.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.