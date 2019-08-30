MarteXcoin One Day Volume Reaches $10.00 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. One MarteXcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange. MarteXcoin has a market cap of $33,420.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MarteXcoin has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006490 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004142 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00071972 BTC.

MarteXcoin Profile

MarteXcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,591,060 coins. The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org . MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum . MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

