MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.06% of MarketAxess worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $36,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $335,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $5,542,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total transaction of $34,404.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $7,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,560,247.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,991,127 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.09 and a 52-week high of $408.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $362.73 and its 200 day moving average is $296.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52 and a beta of 0.22.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

