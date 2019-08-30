Mark Fleming Sells 19,255 Shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) Stock

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP) insider Mark Fleming sold 19,255 shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.56 ($1.82), for a total transaction of A$49,292.80 ($34,959.43).

Mark Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Mark Fleming sold 68,289 shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.83), for a total transaction of A$176,185.62 ($124,954.34).

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd has a one year low of A$2.32 ($1.65) and a one year high of A$2.74 ($1.94). The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$2.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

About Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

