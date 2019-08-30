Maria Perrella Sells 50,000 Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Stock

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total value of C$917,145.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$458,572.50.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$18.35. 30,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,917. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.28 and a 1-year high of C$24.67. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.15.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

