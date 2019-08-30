Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 34,659 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,659 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 3.2% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $38,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. 4,098,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,386,133. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.