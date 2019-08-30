Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Takes $7.44 Million Position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 580,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,000. Del Taco Restaurants makes up approximately 1.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 1.57% of Del Taco Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TACO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 412.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 860,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 43.3% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. 16,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,098. The company has a market cap of $409.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.18. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TACO. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

